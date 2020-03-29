NBA Player Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Combat Food Insecurity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Many professional athletes are leading initiatives that are focused on combating food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ESPN, NBA player Kyrie Irving will financially support nonprofit organizations that are centered on providing New Yorkers with meals.

Kyrie Irving donates $323,000, launches campaign to send food to New York communities in needhttps://t.co/XGZfuOD2JB pic.twitter.com/4unfU5EFtE — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 24, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets guard has joined forces with Feeding America and City Harvest for the effort. Irving announced that he would donate $323,000 to Feeding America and provide 250,000 meals for New York residents through City Harvest.

“Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time. I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.”

Other athletes who are addressing food insecurity include NFL player Russell Wilson and his wife songstress Ciara and NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha. Los Angeles Laker LeBron James’ I Promise School has kept its Family Resource Center open to help students and families in need.

