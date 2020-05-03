Octavia Spencer Donates Breathing Monitors To Hospitals In New York And Alabama Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Actress Octavia Spencer is focused on supporting health care workers who are on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic. According to NBC News, she donated breathing monitors to hospitals in New York and Alabama.

The shortage of breathing machines in states that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 has been an issue since the pandemic started to unravel and remains a matter of concern. In some New York-based hospitals, the medical staff decided to split ventilators to save the lives of individuals infected with the virus.

Spencer partnered with a company dubbed Mikucare, which produces baby monitors, to donate machines that detect changes in breathing patterns. The machines were given to Baptist Health in Spencer’s home state of Alabama and Montefiore Health System in New York. The number of coronavirus cases in New York City has reached over 170,000, including probable cases. In Alabama, there have been over 7,000 reported cases.

“I, like many of you, have felt helpless in knowing how to help during this time,” the Oscar-winning actress posted on Instagram. “Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients.” Spencer also encouraged individuals to pay it forward and stay safe during this unprecedented time.

Celebrities are stepping up to address the shortages of medical equipment and PPE. As part of the many relief efforts she’s leading, songstress and mogul Rihanna donated ventilators to health care facilities.

