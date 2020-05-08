Arrested! Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Finally Charged With Murder Of Jogger In Georgia

The two men who killed a young Black man who was jogging in rural Georgia when he was shot have been arrested and charged with murder. Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were safely taken into custody more than two months after they chased down Ahmaud Arbery, confronted him and shot him to death in the city of Brunswick.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made the announcement on Thursday night.
“On May 7th, 2020, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery,” the press release said in part. “They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.