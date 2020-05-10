Mother-Daughter Nurse Duo Travel From Arkansas To New York City To Help Fight COVID-19

New York City has been ravaged by COVID-19. The surmounting challenges related to the crisis has put a strain on health care workers and individuals are stepping up to provide relief. According to KATV, a mother-daughter duo from Arkansas traveled to New York to join those who are on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic.

After witnessing the rise in coronavirus cases in New York City, Uchenna Onyia-Murphy and her daughter Ona Onyia embarked on a journey from Arkansas to the city for 21-day assignments. Onyia-Murphy—a native of Nigeria—is working at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens and her daughter Ona is providing support in the intensive care unit at the Bronx-based Lincoln Hospital.

The women say their experiences have been challenging but they’ve relied on each other for support and are dedicated to helping save lives amid the pandemic. “Every day you got into work you don’t know if you’re going to come out ok, you don’t know if you’re going to have COVID and survive it,” Onyia-Murphy told the news outlet. “I’m thinking am I gonna survive this, am I going to go down with my daughter at the same time it’s like whoa we’ve made history together girl.” The two have decided to extend their 21-day assignments and stay in New York City for another six weeks.

Onyia-Murphy and her daughter are working in high-risk areas within New York City. According to the New York City Health Department, the Bronx and Queens are two of the top three boroughs with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Several initiatives have been launched to provide support and resources for medical workers in New York City. Award-winning bespoke boutique Harlem Haberdashery and its parent company 5001 FLAVORS are creating and donating personal protective equipment to hospitals throughout the city to address the scarcity of supplies.

