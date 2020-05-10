Honoring Mothers Of The Movement For Black Lives

UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, May 10, 2020 —

Moms around the world were being feted by their children on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day. But there were also a growing number of childless mothers who were continuing to mourn the deaths of their sons from senseless violence. They have comprised what has become the Mothers of the Movement (also known as the Circle of Mothers) — women who were robbed of their motherhood because of killings by figures in law enforcement.

To all the mothers I’ve been allowed to fight for and with … HAPPY MOTHERS’ DAY! pic.twitter.com/GkcL2uui5f — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 10, 2020

While those deaths have ranged from the recent to occurring more than a decade ago, the increasing influence of the Mothers of the Movement now stretches from the hallowed hallways of Capitol Hill to the grassroots level from which the efforts to effect change in the nation’s gun laws and biased criminal justice system remain.

Last year, the Rev. Al Sharpton hosted Mothers of the Movement at his annual National Action Network convention in New York City. Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump explained to the audience how the group of courageous women was leading the charge to make sure every officer in each and all police departments across the country can be equipped with a body camera to bring full transparency to law enforcement-involved shootings that many times result in cover-ups to protect cops.

2019 National Action Network Convention’s Mothers of the Movement panel moderated by Attorney Ben Crump and Angela Rye. Panelists include Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, Gwen Carr, Sybrina Fulton , Lezley McSpadden, Paula Peebles, and Sequine Thompson. #NANCONV2019 pic.twitter.com/qXE1TPfsyJ — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 3, 2019

The names of those we have lost still reverberate in conversations having to do with social justice, or the lack thereof: Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, for starters. Sadly, a handful of new names continue to be added to the list as law enforcement appears undaunted in how they treat Black suspects versus their white counterparts.

We’ve seen that in just the past few months alone with Ahmaud Arbery, Finan H. Berhe and Sean Reed (the last two happening this past week), whose deaths have shocked a nation that was already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic that have ravaged Black and brown communities. Arbery was killed by a retired member of law enforcement while Reed and Berhe were shot by on-duty police officers who arguably could have used non-lethal force against Berhe and Reed. All three of those killings were recorded on video.

Now, by default, the mothers of Arbery, Berhe and Reed have become the newest members of the Mothers of the Movement. The narratives of their children’s lost lives have been left to be told and retold by their families, including and especially their mothers, many of whom have led tireless plights to create change centered on how this world and country view young Black males.

Scroll down to hear from Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, see what some of the Mothers of the Movement have been up to recently to understand what motivates them to keep on keeping on.