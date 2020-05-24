Questlove To Host Virtual Potluck To Raise Funds For Nonprofits Focused On Food Insecurity

From initiatives like the #AllInChallenge to Instagram dance parties, individuals are creating innovative ways to lead coronavirus relief efforts. According to Atlanta Black Star, musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will host a televised potluck to raise money to combat food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questlove Hosting Food Network Special ‘QUESTLOVE’S POTLUCK’, Guests Include Bun B, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle & More https://t.co/DmQx4UBBhg — #STLisHot 104.1 (@Hot1041stl) May 19, 2020

The television special—dubbed Questlove’s Potluck—will virtually gather celebrities who will all share their favorite food and cocktail recipes. The show, which is a spin on his cookbook Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: a Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire, will feature a star-studded lineup that includes Patti LaBelle, Tiffany Haddish, Kenan Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Gabrielle Union and Hannibal Buress. The money raised from the special will be donated to America’s Food Fund which works to support organizations that include Feeding America, No Kid Hungry and Save the Children.

“Bringing together friends, collaborators, and those who I admire around food is something I love to do,” said Thompson. “When I can bring people together around a cause that I care deeply about, it’s even more meaningful.” Questlove’s Potluck is slated to air on the Food Network on May 28. This isn’t the first time The Roots star has dabbled in the culinary world. Aside from his cookbook, Thompson has invested in the plant-based food brand Impossible Foods.

Food insecurity is an issue that has worsened during the pandemic. According to Brookings, more than one in five households in the United States were food insecure by the end of April 2020. Many food relief projects have been started to support those significantly affected by the public health crisis. Songstress Janelle Monáe teamed up with nonprofit organizations to distribute over 5,000 free meals to Atlanta residents in need. Usher’s nonprofit donated over 350 vegan meals to families dealing with food insecurity.

