Did Fired Cop Derek Chauvin Know George Floyd? The Two Were Once Co-Workers

UPDATED: 3:10 p.m. ET —

The fired Minneapolis cop who was captured on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd during an arrest has been charged with murder.

According to Associated Press, Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman made the announcement after the office collected enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

A criminal complaint is expected later.

UPDATED: 1:40 p.m. ET —

One of the fired police officers involved with George Floyd’s death has been arrested.

According to CBS Minnesota, Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday. John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety made the announcement. Chauvin is the officer caught on video with his knee pinned against Floyd’s neck during an arrest as Floyd yells, “I can’t breathe.”

It’s not clear yet what the expected charges could be for Chauvin.

This story is still developing.

Original Story:

As the protests around the country continue to make waves over the death of George Floyd, a former club owner has spoken out saying Floyd once worked with the fired officer involved in his death.

According to KSTP.com, Floyd and Derek Chauvin once worked security at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street, according to former owner Maya Santamaria. She owned the building for almost two decades then sold the venue over the past two months.

“Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” Santamaria said. “They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.” Despite the two overlapping with their work schedules on popular music nights within the last year, Santamaria said she can’t say for certain whether they knew each other because there were usually a couple dozen security guards, which included off-duty officers. Santamaria says she didn’t recognize Chauvin or Floyd in the viral video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he yells, “I can’t breathe.” The incident occurred not too far from where the two used to work. “My friend sent me (the video) and said this is your guy who used to work for you and I said, ‘It’s not him.’ And then they did the closeup and that’s when I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s him,'” Santamaria said. “I didn’t recognize George as one of our security guys because he looked really different lying there like that.” Santamaria still runs the radio station La Raza 95.7 FM in the same building that contains El Nuevo Rodeo. However, a power outage has knocked them off-air due to the Tuesday protests. The Latinx-owned operation is two blocks east of where protests occurred in front of the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct. Outrage from protestors spilled over into nearby businesses. Similar to their neighbors, Santamaria’s building is now covered in graffiti and the glass doors are shattered. “All of the neighborhood has come out to volunteer and clean up and lend a hand,” said Santamaria. Andrea Jenkins, vice president of Minneapolis City Council, echoed the information given by Santamaria, and she even went further and told MSNBC, “Officer Chauvin, he knew George. They were coworkers for a very long time.”

Andrea Jenkins, vice president of Minneapolis City Council, says George Floyd and Officer Chauvin worked at restaurant near Third Precinct. "They were coworkers for a very long time." pic.twitter.com/IrwJvmxchI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 29, 2020

Floyd was detained on Monday because he matched the description of someone who tried to pay a convenience store with a counterfeit bill, according to authorities. Initial reports said Floyd resisted arrest, but surveillance video was released showing that when he was initially handcuffed, it didn’t appear as if he was resisting. Minutes later, Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck as he begged for his life. “Don’t kill me!” Floyd can be heard yelling in cell phone footage of the incident. Floyd was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

The case is still being investigated by state and federal authorities. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he expects charges to be filed against the four cops involved. Floyd’s family is demanding murder charges.

