Details For George Floyd’s Memorial Services And Public Viewings Are Announced

Plans to hold a series of memorial services and public viewings for George Floyd have been finalized more than a week after the 46-year-old unarmed Black man was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. The death that was ruled a homicide has sparked days of nationwide protests against police violence that have been faithfully met with more police violence.

Benjamin Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Floyd’s family, and the National Action Network notified the media Tuesday morning to the schedule for three separate memorial services and public viewing sessions to be held in three separate locations that he played a significant role in Floyd’s life.

The first memorial was scheduled to take place on Thursday in Minnesota, where Floyd called home and was killed on Memorial Day in broad daylight. Now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was recorded on video applying pressure with his knee into the neck of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement at the time. The memorial was set to be held at North Central University at 1 p.m. local time. The private event will not be open to the public. However, it will be streamed live online and the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

The second memorial has been planned for Saturday in Raeford North Carolina, where Floyd’s sister lives. That event will coincide with a public memorial at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters. The public viewing was set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, followed by the memorial at 3 p.m.

Finally, Floyd will be laid to rest in his native Houston, where his funeral will take place. The public viewing will be held next Monday from 12-6 p.m. local time at the Fountain of Praise church. Floyd’s memorial in Houston will take place next Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. local time, also at Fountain of Praise.

Floyd “grew up in Houston’s Third Ward and graduated from Yates High School. He was a star tight end football player and played in the 1992 state championship game in the Houston Astrodome,” ABC News reported. “Floyd moved to Minneapolis from Houston about four or five years ago looking for better job opportunities and that he was doing well. His boss says his daughter still lives here in Houston, and so do a lot of his friends.”

The news about the memorials and public viewings came after boxing legend Floyd Mayweather announced he would be paying for Floyd’s funeral.

