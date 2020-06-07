SheaMoisture Launches $100K Initiative To Support Activists Fighting For Racial Justice

In the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, several companies are condemning racial injustice and unveiling initiatives designed to support organizations and activists who are on the frontlines fighting for change. According to Black Enterprise, SheaMoisture recently announced the launch of a new effort that will financially support activists in the social justice space.

The $100,000 initiative—dubbed the Social Justice Coalition—will provide five activists with $20,000 to further their efforts in evoking social change. The company wants to support individuals who are leading grassroots initiatives and creating actionable solutions. “Reinvesting in our own communities has always been our driving force,” said Cara Sabin, CEO, Sundial Brands, in a statement.

Going beyond the Social Justice Coalition, SheaMoisture has hosted virtual conversations that have convened thought-leaders like CEO of IMPACT Strategies Angela Rye, psychologist Dr. Thema Bryant-Davis, NAACP National Director for Youth and College Division Tiffany Loftin, attorney Tanya Miller and journalist Jeff Johnson to create a space to have candid conversations about racism in America and other societal issues.

This isn’t the only effort that SheaMoisture has led to support the Black community amid the pandemic and uprising. The company launched the Black Business Relief Fund to provide financial relief for Black-owned businesses that were in jeopardy of closing due to the public health crisis. “The grant intends to show the power of small/black-owned businesses to help communities, while also hoping to minimize the financial disruptions that many are experiencing from the current global crisis,” read a statement about the fund on the brand’s website. “This is one of the largest corporate announcements of funds solely supporting minority and women of color business owners.” SheaMoisture also created the Women of Color E-Lab to provide resources and support to help diverse women business owners navigate the pandemic.

