Michael Jordan And Jordan Brand Will Donate $100 Million To Racial And Social Justice Organizations

Following the murder of George Floyd, several companies have pledged to rally around organizations centered on fighting racial injustice. According to ESPN, basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand have vowed to donate $100 million to nonprofits focused on racial and social equality.

The donation—which will be distributed among organizations over the span of 10 years—will support initiatives surrounding policy reform and leveling the playing field when it comes to educational opportunities for youth in underserved communities throughout the country.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” read a statement released by Jordan and the sports apparel company. “Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.” Craig Williams, who serves as the president of Jordan Brand, says the $100 million donation will be instrumental in creating a “lasting impact” when it comes to combating injustice in America.

Jordan Brand has led other philanthropic efforts designed to connect individuals from all walks of life through sports. Their Wings Scholars Program has provided financial support so nearly 2,000 underprivileged students would be able to further their education.

People in the realm of sports are stepping up on all fronts to advance racial justice initiatives and provide support for activists and community organizers fighting for change. Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative has expanded to help protesters nationwide by covering legal costs and aligning them with defense and civil rights lawyers. “The Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative has identified and teamed up with top defense lawyers and civil rights lawyers nationwide to provide legal resources for those in need,” read a statement on the Know Your Rights Camp website. “When there is an injustice within our community, it is our legal right to address it, by any means necessary.”

