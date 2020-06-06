Colin Kaepernick Expands Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative

Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick is expanding his efforts to support individuals on the frontlines fighting for justice. According to Revolt, his Know Your Rights Camp will provide legal resources for protesters throughout the country.

Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp will also file civil rights cases against police for their “terroristic acts." https://t.co/e9e1AjY80B — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) June 3, 2020

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp—an organization that has led several impactful initiatives surrounding racial and social justice—launched the Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative to align protesters who were arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota with defense and civil rights lawyers and cover legal costs. Know Your Rights Camp recently announced it would go beyond Minneapolis and provide support for demonstrators throughout the country. “Thx to your support, we’ve expanded the @yourrightscamp legal defense initiative nationally to defend arrested Freedom Fighters,” he posted on Instagram. “We’re also working to file civil rights cases against police for their terroristic acts. Keep fighting back!”

The Know Your Rights Camp has been dedicated to empowering underserved communities. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization addressed systemic racial injustices and raised funds for food and shelter relief, personal protective equipment, incarcerated populations and initiatives that focused on education and the digital divide in Black and brown communities that were hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Several grassroots organizations are stepping up to provide legal resources for protesters. Among some of the groups include the Minneapolis-based Minnesota Freedom Fund which works to cover the expenses of criminal bail and immigration bond to break socio-economic barriers that stand in the way of justice and the ACLU of Minnesota which is providing legal assistance for protesters and sharing resources for citizens to contact elected officials and demand justice.

