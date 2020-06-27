Grooming Brand Bevel Launches Black Mental Wellness Initiative

Amid the ongoing fight against systemic injustices and the coronavirus pandemic, the Black-owned grooming brand Bevel is putting the focus on mental health within marginalized communities. According to Essence, the company is offering free wellness services for Black men and women.

The brand is offering complimentary 30-day passes for mental health services. https://t.co/xMr6CAAP0n — ESSENCE (@Essence) June 23, 2020

Bevel is teaming up with the meditation platform Headspace to provide 30-day passes for virtual wellness programs. Cognizant that the current state of our country can lead to a rise in anxiety, depression, fear and other forms of emotional and psychological trauma, the company set out on a mission to eliminate socio-economic barriers that stand in the way of accessibility to mental wellness resources. The Headspace platform offers programs centered on combating stress and anxiety and implementing healthier lifestyles.

“We recognize that during these turbulent times, Black women and men are under an enormous amount of stress due to COVID-19 and the decades-long fight against systemic racism, police brutality, and inequality,” Tia Cummings, who serves as the vice president of Walker & Company, told the news outlet. “That’s why we’re providing free, 30-day memberships to Headspace Plus; so our community can more easily access helpful tools and tips for managing stress and anxiety in a healthy way.”

Several initiatives focused on the mental health and wellness of the Black community have been rolled out in recent months. In April, actress Taraji P. Henson launched an effort dubbed the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Campaign through her nonprofit organization the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. The campaign—which covered expenses related to mental health services for people who have been significantly impacted by the public health crisis—aligned individuals with culturally competent therapists.

Projects like the one being led by Bevel and Headspace are needed. According to the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, the Black community is 20 percent more likely to experience mental health issues that are directly correlated to systemic barriers related to racism and inequality.

SEE ALSO:

Taraji P. Henson And The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation Raise Money To Provide Mental Health Resources Amid COVID-19

Taraji P. Henson Launches Campaign To Provide Free Mental Health Services For Black Communities Impacted By COVID-19