People Want Kanye To Seek Help After ‘Campaign Rally’ Meltdown About Harriet Tubman And Abortion

As it turns out, Kanye West just might actually be serious about running for president. Just not as serious as the pressing need for the rapper to receive help for the troublingly manic episode he displayed during his campaign rally held in South Carolina over the weekend, according to the reactions that were still pouring in on Monday morning.

Kanye West is not well and going to his rally is as wrong as it would be to get tickets to watch a wounded man bleed on the street. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) July 19, 2020

West has loudly declared his candidacy for the White House and then rescinded it, but as of Sunday afternoon, his 2020 campaign was apparently back in full swing. But, according to observers on social media, in the process of doing so, Kanye has also quietly indicated that his mental faculties were not quite where they need to be in order to run the so-called most powerful country in the world. Nevermind his allegiance to Donald Trump.

I really wish local reporters would stop showing up to #Kanye2020

Campaign events. I'm not a psychiatrist but Kanye looks like a man in a great deal of pain and he's literally in tears right now. It's sad — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 19, 2020

From literally shedding tears and crying while disclosing why he opposes abortion to using Harriet Tubman‘s name to again weigh in on his stance on slavery, Kanye — who had “2020” shaved in his hair — was displaying behavior that alarmed social media users (as well as those who attended his rally) and suggested he was making a return to the mental instability he displayed during his infamous MAGA meltdown in the Oval Office in 2018.

The fact y’all give @kimkardashian and @KrisJenner a pass for emboldening and propping up Ye without giving him the help he needs is problematic. This is what happens when you choose a brand over a person. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 19, 2020

Kanye got emotional while talking about his own experience with abortion, suggesting he both was nearly a victim of it as well as once being a proponent of it.

I let go of Kanye West years ago. I invite y’all to join me over here. Far less stressful. — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) July 19, 2020

“Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to,” Kanye said, referencing his first daughter. “She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? 43 years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

It is clear that Kanye needs some serious help & his breakdown is disturbing. However, the anti-abortion views he espouses through his tears are also very disturbing. His views are problematic and dangerous. We can want him to get help & not be anti-women.pic.twitter.com/BNFVsov1IE — BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) July 19, 2020

With that, Kanye broke out in a fit of uncontrollable sobbing before continuing.

Kanye’s team doesn’t care about his mental health and he’s crying for help. KIMMMMM HELP YOUR MANN #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/ETlLYKO1Rt — Podcast Link in Bio (@Yaboikerr) July 20, 2020

“My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” he added in between tears.

Then, reverting to one of his favorite themes — slaves and slavery — Kanye offered a unique take on Harriet Tubman’s life that had not been revealed until Sunday during his rally.

Boys what did kanye say this time? pic.twitter.com/ENckzjN9p7 — Matimusho 🔮🧸 (@matimusho) July 20, 2020

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” he said, apparently upsetting one person filming the rally who reacted to that unproven assertion by saying: “Yo, we leaving right now.”

Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over. pic.twitter.com/nNqjUp03mu — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 19, 2020

One of the attendees, a young Black woman, decided to film her own testimonial about what she had just witnessed and described Kanye as being dismissive toward her while literally embracing a white woman moments earlier during a question-and-answer session toward the end. The Black woman said Kanye told her she wanted “Wakanda, not America.”

This is the girl who kanye west embarrassed at his rally. This man is completely against his own people he doesnt care about Black Lives dont let him fool you. He needs help pic.twitter.com/LZeFR044ST — Catastrophe (@Teaandfacts123) July 20, 2020

While Kanye has exhibited relatively stable behavior in recent months, some may have suspected he took a turn for the worse when he tried to revive calls for himself to be a 2020 presidential candidate. However, it wasn’t too long ago when he was displaying the same type of manic behavior in the White House that he showed off on Sunday in South Carolina.

The Kardashians letting Kanye do whatever he wants. He need some help pic.twitter.com/ufqnAuNNMQ — nfjrmdnndkkmedmsmk (@YouAreUgly12) July 20, 2020

Back in October of 2018, Kanye’s act in the Oval Office prompted similar cries for him to seek mental help. That was when he visited the president and waxed poetic on everything from the criminal justice system to his merchandising deal with Adidas to, yes, that MAGA hat he insisted on wearing. It was also where he said he had been “diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”

Everytime Kanye West gives a speech pic.twitter.com/fN13huT4ny — Gabriel (@gabogomezm) July 20, 2020

The following year, he described to David Letterman what goes through his mind when he exhibits behavior like what attendees saw Sunday in South Carolina and in the Oval Office in 2018.

The kardashians did nothing but love and support kanye… pic.twitter.com/8IVpYw0kz2 — QUEEN 👑 NALA👑❣️💕 (@NtombiChauke_) July 20, 2020

“I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I’m ramping up,” he told the talk show host, seemingly blaming others for his condition. “It is a health issue. This — it’s like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse.”

In conclusion… Kanye supports Trump… So in order to make sure Trump wins the election again, he's being used to divide black people's votes. The spread will give #Trump a fighting chance. "Divide and Conquer" …Didn't think this unethical tactic still exists in 2020. #Kanye pic.twitter.com/FFU3cu2asw — Unlimited Rhythm (@Umlilo_TubTub) July 20, 2020

Just last month, People published a report that Kanye was “struggling” with his bipolar disorder as he was announcing his candidacy for president.

And now, here we are.

This is America.

* Opens Twitter.

* Sees why #Kanye is trending.

* Goes back to sleep. pic.twitter.com/FD3ZI36GZz — Yuki, barking from home. (@LabradorYuki) July 20, 2020

Watch Kanye’s full campaign rally below.

