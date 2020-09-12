Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Helps Combat Food Insecurity In Harlem

Food insecurity is a pressing issue within New York City that has been exacerbated due to the public health crisis. Community leaders throughout the different boroughs are putting the focus on ensuring vulnerable groups have access to food. Among those is Exonerated Five member Korey Wise. He recently participated in an effort to distribute free groceries to families in his hometown of Harlem, PIX 11 reported.

According to NPR, nearly 2 million New York City residents are facing food insecurity. Cognizant of the alarming statistics, Wise teamed up with grassroots nonprofits and elected officials to host a food drive at NYCHA’s King Towers Senior Center in Harlem. Among the organizations and individuals who participated in the effort were the Migdol Family Foundation, the nonprofit Robin Hood and Harlem District Leader Keith Lilly. Together they were able to distribute over 700 boxes of groceries.

“It’s a big crisis. Folks are struggling, especially our seniors,” Lilly told the news outlet. Wise says he hopes things will change for families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Wise has been a part of several community-centered efforts amid the pandemic. He recently teamed up with the Friends of Public School Harlem—an organization dedicated to providing students within the Harlem community with the resources and support needed to thrive academically—and elected officials Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Senator Brian Benjamin and Councilmember Bill Perkins to host a back-to-school drive where they distributed school supplies to over 200 families at Schomburg Plaza. In April Wise, Councilman Perkins, District Leader Lilly and a group of local teenagers joined forces to deliver food to over 100 elderly residents.

