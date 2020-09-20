Tracee Ellis Ross Inks Content Production Deal With ABC Signature

Throughout her entire career actress Tracee Ellis Ross has used her artistry as an avenue to bring diverse narratives to television and she will continue doing so through a new production partnership. According to Deadline, the black-ish star recently inked an overall deal with ABC Signature.

As part of the multi-year partnership, Ross will develop content through her production company Joy Mill Entertainment that will be featured across all of ABC Signature’s platforms. She says she wants to use this collaboration with the television production studio to continue to amplify stories that illustrate the different layers of humanity. “I love sharing stories and using storytelling as a way to connect and celebrate humanity,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “As an actor, I’ve had the joy of inhabiting nuanced and dynamic roles. As an executive producer, I am able to build stories, gather creatives and shape worlds as a way to illuminate different realities. This deal continues my journey as a storyteller and content creator. I am thrilled to finally be sharing the news and expanding this part of my artistry at my home studio, ABC Signature. Jonnie Davis, Tracy Underwood, and their team have been incredible collaborators, and I am eager to continue our shared journey.”

This isn’t the first time Ross has been in the producer chair. She serves as the executive producer of the black-ish spinoff mixed-ish and has produced episodes of the sitcom Reed Between the Lines.

Black women are making boss moves in the entertainment industry. Girlfriends creator Mara Brock Akil inked a multi-year deal with Netflix to develop an array of original content. Regina King recently made history with her directorial debut by becoming the first Black woman director to premiere a film at the Venice Film Festival.

