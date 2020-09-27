Kevin Hart Expands Deal With SiriusXM

Comedian and mogul Kevin Hart is making boss moves in the entertainment industry. According to AfroTech, Hart is expanding his partnership with SiriusXM.

Under the multi-platform deal, the Philadelphia native will produce an array of new regular and live programming for his Laugh Out Loud Radio channel. Additionally, Hart and his team will develop videos, radio shows and podcasts through his entertainment company Laugh Out Loud that will be featured across all of SiriusXM’s digital platforms. Hart says the new deal will be instrumental in furthering his mission to elevate the comedy industry. “When we launched LOL three years ago, we promised it would be the future of comedy – and we believe in the power of audio as a key part of our future. SiriusXM has been an incredible partner since day one,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “With this new deal, we’re providing a platform for comedians to connect with listeners through different audio formats, reaching them everywhere they consume content.”

Scott Greenstein, who serves as SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, says the company is excited about the expanded partnership with Hart and he believes the projects led by his company will change the landscape of comedy in the digital sphere. “He’s been wildly successful on the screen, stage, and digital spheres, and now we’re proud to collaborate with Kevin and his company Laugh Out Loud to create exclusive podcasts and to develop together a bold vision of what comedy should be in the audio world,” he said. News about the partnership expansion comes after Quibi ordered a sequel of Hart’s Die Hart series.

Hart is making power moves outside of entertainment as well. He is an investor in the Black-owned tea company Ellis Island Tea. The company—which was founded by Nailah Ellis—produces an array of flavorful, all-natural handcrafted teas made with herbs.

