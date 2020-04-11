Kevin Hart Provides Meals For Philadelphians In Need Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Comedian Kevin Hart is combating food insecurity in underserved communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the PhillyVoice, Hart teamed up with the catering app Hungry to provide meals for individuals in need in his hometown of Philadelphia.

The meals were distributed among the city’s most vulnerable groups, including the elderly, essential workers and families who have experienced the economic brunt of the public health crisis. Every meal was prepared by a professional chef. “I love when my partners rise to the task and help facilitate getting food to our neighbors who aren’t able to leave the house or their jobs,” Hart wrote in an Instagram post. “@tryhungry and I are feeding the elderly and those in need in my hometown of Philly. Instead of canned food, we delivered hot and ready to eat chef made meals. this week was just the start, we plan on continuing to feed the community and taking care of this city that I love so much.” Aside from ensuring that individuals have access to healthy food options during the pandemic, Hungry is donating an additional meal to Feeding America for every two meals purchased.

The app—a platform that encompasses a network of top local chefs—serves cities that include Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, Boston, Austin and Atlanta. Many of the chefs featured are women and people of color. Hart invested in the app along with mogul Jay-Z and a group of NFL players.

Several celebrities are putting the focus on fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. NFL player Russell Wilson and his wife singer Ciara pledged to donate one million meals to individuals living in Seattle. NBA player Kyrie Irving donated $323,000 to support nonprofit organizations that are centered on providing New Yorkers in need with meals.

