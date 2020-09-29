Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Transcript To Be Released After Kentucky AG Gets Called Out For Possibly Lying

The transcript from the grand jury proceeding for Breonna Taylor‘s police killing will be released after a member of the grand jury filed a motion accused the Kentucky attorney general of possibly distorting the truth and leaving the panel no other choice than the weak indictment that didn’t hold police accountable for the young woman’s death. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed to the request late Monday night, the New York Times reported.

Cameron released a statement saying his office would go ahead and release the grand jury transcript on Wednesday.

The development came amid nationwide protests over the decision to only charge one of the three police officers involved in shooting with wanton endangerment for shooting bullets that hit another apartment instead of for those that struck and killed Taylor in her own home March 13.

“The full story and absolute truth of how this matter was handled from beginning to end is now an issue of great public interest and has become a large part of the discussion of public trust throughout the country,” Kevin Glogower, the unnamed grand jury member’s lawyer, wrote in the motion that was filed Monday afternoon.

The grand juror in question is seeking permission to discuss freely what was presented to the grand jury less than a week after Cameron defended the decision to only charge Brett Hankison — who had already been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department — while clearing Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detective Myles Cosgrove, who all fired their guns a total of at least 30 times.

According to the motion, the grand juror specifically wants to publicly address “any potential charges and defendants presented or not presented.”

Taylor’s family and their lawyers have said that any charges less than manslaughter are unacceptable.

After a judge read the grand jury’s decision last Wednesday, Cameron held a press conference and blamed Taylor’s boyfriend for getting her killed, not the officers who botched the execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant in search of a suspect who was not even at Taylor’s apartment.

When police knocked Taylor’s door off the hinges, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, suspected burglars, got his gun he’s legally permitted to own and fired a shot toward the door that hit Mattingly. Therefore, Cameron said, “Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker,” Cameron said during his press conference.

Furthermore, Cameron said he relied on the word of a single witness who told his office that he or she heard police knock on Taylor’s door and announce themselves before the shooting started on that fateful night. But at least 12 other witnesses said they never heard anything.

Monday’s motion places additional doubt about how genuine Cameron and his office were in presenting their case to the grand jury.

The reported decision to release the grand jury transcript came as calls were growing louder for Cameron and his office to show the public how exactly the case was presented. Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Taylor’s family, said the indictment “doesn’t make sense” and that Taylor’s family was “outraged, they were insulted, and they were mostly offended.”

Additionally, the wanton endangerment charges only stem from the bullets that hit an apartment that had white people inside while there were no charges for endangering the lives of a Black family — including children — whose apartment was also hit by police’s gunfire.

Stanley David, who is Black, lived in the apartment directly above Taylor’s apartment and wondered why the shots that ripped through his home weren’t factored into last week’s charges. He said his young daughter, elderly mother, a child she was babysitting and that child’s father were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

“My apartment was hit too,” David told the Louisville Courier-Journal in an exclusive interview. “The bullet that came through my floor right in front of my bedroom door, if that bullet went through my bed, maybe I would have been dead too. I’m a human being too.”

Monday’s motion came hours after Vice News published Louisville Police bodycam footage purportedly recorded in the moments after the shooting.

Vice News published another video in which the Louisville SWAT Team told investigators it had “serious concerns about how the deadly raid was carried out.”

Hankison formally pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment during his first court appearance on Monday. He was released soon after on $15,000 bail. Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony that carries up to five years in prison for each count.

