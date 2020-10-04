BossMoves: Issa Rae Unveils New Multimedia Production Company

Entrepreneur and actress Issa Rae is expanding her imprint in the entertainment industry. According to Variety, the Insecure creator recently launched a multimedia production company.

Rae’s new venture—dubbed Hoorae—will consolidate her existing entertainment production companies and focus on content creation for television, film and digital. ColorCreative—a management company for diverse, emerging creators—will be included under Hoorae as well as Rae’s Issa Rae Productions and her record label Raedio. Among some of the projects that will be included under Hoorae’s roster include A Black Lady Sketch Show and Insecure. The company also has an array of series and films lined up including Tre Cnt, Rap S—, Ghost in the Machine and the film Perfect Strangers.

Rae is also creating an HBO docuseries titled Seen & Heard which will highlight the contributions of Black writers, producers, directors and actors who played integral roles in shaping the landscape of television. “Black people have such a rich, but often unacknowledged history in Hollywood,” said Rae about the project. “We have defined American culture and influenced generations time and time again across the globe. I’m honored to pair with Ark Media to center and celebrate the achievements of those who paved a way for so many of us to tell our stories on television.”

Entertainment executive Montrel McKay will serve as President of Hoorae film and TV and Sara Rastogi has been named Senior Vice President of Development. “Issa invests in people and has cultivated an empowering company culture that allows us to take big risks, challenge ourselves, and industry norms,” Rastogi said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I am excited to continue growing with the company, in short Hoorae!”

Launching Hoorae is just one of the many boss moves the California native has made in 2020. In January, it was announced that her company Raedio acquired the music supervision firm Bonfire Collective. Rae is slated to host an episode of Saturday Night Live on October 17.

