Regina Hall Lands First-Look Production Deal With Showtime

Actress Regina Hall is expanding her repertoire in television and film production. According to Variety the Washington, D.C. native recently inked a first-look production deal with the Showtime television network.

Under the partnership, Hall will create and produce television projects through her Rh Negative imprint. Among the projects on the horizon is a one-hour comedy special that will be executive produced by the actress. The deal is an expansion of Hall’s connection to the network. She stars in Showtime’s Black Monday comedy series alongside Don Cheadle. Hall says the partnership with Showtime will give her the platform to bring diverse narratives to a wider audience. “I am excited to call Showtime home,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Working with Amy has been such a delightful and organic experience. I am thrilled to expand our partnership to create smart, meaningful and impactful stories.”

Amy Israel—who serves as Showtime’s executive vice president of scripted programming—says the network is excited to produce content with Hall. “Regina is an undeniable and brilliant force in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera,” she said. “We are thrilled at Showtime to continue and expand our relationship with Regina as a producer and eager to get to work on what promises to be an ambitious slate.”

Several Black women have made boss moves in the entertainment industry this year. Tracee Ellis Ross recently signed a multi-year content production deal with ABC Signature. “As an actor, I’ve had the joy of inhabiting nuanced and dynamic roles. As an executive producer, I am able to build stories, gather creatives and shape worlds as a way to illuminate different realities,” said Ross. “This deal continues my journey as a storyteller and content creator. I am thrilled to finally be sharing the news and expanding this part of my artistry at my home studio, ABC Signature.” Her Black-ish co-star Yara Shahidi inked a deal with ABC Studios to produce an array of projects for cable, broadcast and streaming services, and playwright and actress Danai Gurira landed a partnership with the company as well.

