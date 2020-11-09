Kamala Harris-Inspired Books Increase In Popularity Following Historic Win

Following Kamala Harris’ barrier-breaking triumph, books penned by the Vice President-elect are flying off the shelves. According to the Associated Press, pieces of literature written by Harris rose in sales.

Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election https://t.co/5v03311sOj — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) November 8, 2020

Among the books that landed on Amazon’s top 10 bestsellers list after the historic election was her 2019 memoir The Truths We Hold: An American Journey. The book—which is a New York Times bestseller—takes a candid look into her upbringing and delves into the influences that led her to pursue a career in the realm of politics. The novel—which encompasses a culmination of Harris’ personal and professional experiences—highlights the importance of leadership, representation and civic engagement. “Through the arc of her own life, on into the great work of our day, she communicates a vision of shared struggle, shared purpose, and shared values,” read a description of the book. “In a book rich in many home truths, not least is that a relatively small number of people work very hard to convince a great many of us that we have less in common than we actually do, but it falls to us to look past them and get on with the good work of living our common truth.”

Children’s literature inspired by Harris made the list as well including her picture book Superheroes Are Everywhere which empowers youth to lead change in their communities and beyond, and the book Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice—written by Nikki Grimes and illustrated by Laura Freeman—which covers her coming of age story. Another book that has grown in popularity is a children’s picture book titled Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea which was written by her niece Meena Harris. The Harper Collins-published book follows the chronicles of two sisters on a mission to evoke change in their community.

It’s no surprise that Harris’ children’s books are selling out as she has grown to become a source of inspiration for youth. During her poignant victory speech on Saturday, she spoke about the importance of empowering the next generation. “Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” she stated. “To the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before. We will applaud you every step of the way.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Path To Progress Will Always Be Uphill’: Michelle Obama Pens Powerful Message After Biden-Harris Win

The HBCU Alumnae Who Led Biden And Harris To Victory