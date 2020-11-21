WNBA Legend Teresa Weatherspoon Named New Orleans Pelicans Full-Time Assistant Coach

Women are breaking barriers in the realm of sports. According to ESPN, WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon has been named full-time assistant coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are elevating Naismith Hall of Famer and WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon to a full-time coaching position.

Weatherspoon—a Naismith Hall of Famer—is no stranger to coaching. Prior to being appointed to her new position, she served as a two-way player development coach with the Pelicans and the franchise’s G-League affiliate. She was also the women’s basketball head coach of her alma mater Louisiana Tech between the years of 2009 and 2014. Her appointment is historic as it marks the 8th time in NBA history that a woman has been named assistant coach.

Weatherspoon took to Instagram to express her excitement about stepping into the new role. “Nobody can remove you or take your place when God has solidified and glorified your position and destination,” she wrote. “So grateful to be on this journey with @pelicansnba. Let’s gooooooooooo #AlwaysSmiling #Favor #Grace #AllForYou #WontBowDown #GoPels.” Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy says he’s excited about what his new coaching staff will bring to the table. “We have a great mix of background, experience, perspective, and expertise. Four of our assistants have been head coaches at the professional or NCAA Division I levels. Five of our coaches played in the NBA or WNBA,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with this staff to maximize the potential of our talented players.”

Former WNBA star Becky Hammon became the first woman full-time assistant coach in NBA history when she was hired by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. In 2019, former WNBA player and Duke standout Lindsey Harding—the first Black woman to become a full-time NBA scout—became the Philadelphia 76ers’ first woman assistant coach.

