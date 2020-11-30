DC Homicide Detective Killed By Wife In Murder-Suicide

A Washington D.C. detective was shot and killed by his wife on Friday, who then turned the gun on herself.

Around 6 p.m. authorities arrived at the home of Metro Police Department Det. Timothy Francis, 50, in Waldorf, Maryland, where they discovered his body and that of his 41-year-old wife, Christina Lynn Francis, WSUA9 reported. Christina’s father alerted the police after several attempts to contact them went unanswered. He went to the couple’s home and discovered their bodies.

D.C. Police Department on Saturday confirmed the tragic news from its official Twitter account.

“MPD Det. Timothy Francis, was tragically shot and killed in a domestic-related homicide yesterday. The suspect was also found deceased & @CCSOMD is currently investigating this case. Det. Francis had 20 years of service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family & loved ones,” the tweet read.

Beneath the post, a user named @xxbabyashleyy identified herself as Timothy’s daughter. “Daddy I’m so sorry that happened to you. I’m so heartbroken,” she tweeted in response.

Investigators are still piecing together what led to the tragic event.

Twelve hours prior, Christina shared a video of the couple’s wedding on Facebook, posting a cryptic message replete with typos.

“This day meant everything to me. This marriage wasn put together for a great reason,” she began before continuing later: YOU AND I BELONGED TOGETHEN AND ALWAYS. We had 6 years of experience and nmemories that should have taken presence over everything in everything we did but be got lost in petty shit you believed was a mistake. AMD tests immature. Tim and Christima Francis together.”

Neighbors said they were shocked and dismayed by the shooting, recounting that from the outside it looked like all was well.

“She had just walked past me walking her dog … and an hour and a half later, we heard the police sirens,” neighbor Delancey Praylow III told WUSA 9. “It’s sad because it feels like one of your own family members because we were all tight like that.”

“You never know what people go through,” neighbor Demetrius Wilson added.

“Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,’ MPD Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement, according to WTOP and WUSA9. “Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.”

Timothy followed in his father’s footsteps, who worked as a MPD detective for nearly 45 years.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 301-609-6571.