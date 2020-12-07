Serena Williams’ New Jewelry Collection Celebrates The Essence Of Motherhood

Tennis star Serena Williams is making boss moves in the realm of entrepreneurship and her latest project is inspired by her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. According to Black Enterprise, Williams recently launched a jewelry collection that celebrates the essence of motherhood.

The capsule collection—dubbed By My Side—is part of her company Serena Williams Jewelry. It features an array of pieces including matching “Queen” and “Unstoppable” necklaces, heart-shaped pendants and earrings. Williams says the pieces were designed to celebrate the impact and influence that mothers have in the lives of their children. “My heroes are moms because women are superheroes,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “The capsule is a celebration of women and their strength, of their courage and perseverance. And of course of the tremendous power of mothers to mold and inspire their daughters not just with fashion and style, but with determination, poise and power.”

Williams has used her jewelry company as an avenue to celebrate and spread awareness surrounding things she’s passionate about. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated proceeds from her jewelry line to a relief fund for small Black-owned businesses.

The capsule collection isn’t the only motherhood-focused initiative that the sports star had led. Earlier this year, she teamed up with The Mom Project; a digital community that aligns women with jobs at global companies. She joined the company as a strategic advisor. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a team of 1 or 100,000; if you’re hiring, are you considering hiring moms? Together, we can influence how work gets done and build a better workplace for the future,” she said when discussing the partnership. In 2019, through her venture capital firm Serena Ventures, she invested in a maternal healthcare startup dubbed Mahmee which provides expecting parents with a comprehensive dashboard that tracks the health of the mother and child.

