Serena Williams has been the goddess of tennis for years. And today she continued to slay — she has advanced to another Wimbledon Semifinals.

She defeated fellow American Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. See the epic moment below:

She will now tie Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles records.

However, of course some shade is being thrown her way. She is being fined $10,000 for damaging a Wimbledon practice court with her racquet on a June 30 training session, which was the day before tournament started. According to CNN, when reporters asked about the fine, she said, “I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest. I just threw my racquet. I got fined.”

When asked to explain how she caused that much damage, she said, “I mean, I guess if you could tell me, I would appreciate it. I mean, I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I’m super strong, I don’t know.”

Nonetheless, she keeps shining. In early June, she became the first athlete to land a spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest self-made women. In addition, the Compton native now has her own Wheaties box; making her the second Black woman tennis player in history to be the face of the cereal brand, the Undefeated reported.

She has four Olympic medals and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles under her belt—joins a group of influential Black women athletes who have been featured on the box. Those who have graced the box include tennis player Althea Gibson, track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and gymnast Dominique Dawes.

Williams is not only opening doors for women and girls who want to pursue careers in sports, she’s giving aspiring women entrepreneurs a seat at the venture capital table. In March she joined forces with the app Bumble to invest in women of color entrepreneurs.

Check out Serena in all her glory below.

25 Photos Of Serena Williams Slaying On And Off The Court was originally published on globalgrind.com