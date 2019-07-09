CLOSE
25 Photos Of Serena Williams Slaying On And Off The Court

Posted July 9, 2019

Serena Williams has been the goddess of tennis for years. And today she continued to slay — she has advanced to another Wimbledon Semifinals.

She defeated fellow American Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. See the epic moment below:

She will now tie Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles records.

However, of course some shade is being thrown her way. She is being fined $10,000 for damaging a Wimbledon practice court with her racquet on a June 30 training session, which was the day before tournament started. According to CNN, when reporters asked about the fine, she said, “I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest. I just threw my racquet. I got fined.”

When asked to explain how she caused that much damage, she said,  “I mean, I guess if you could tell me, I would appreciate it. I mean, I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I’m super strong, I don’t know.”

Nonetheless, she keeps shining. In early June, she became the first athlete to land a spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest self-made women. In addition, the Compton native now has her own Wheaties box; making her the second Black woman tennis player in history to be the face of the cereal brand, the Undefeated reported.

She has four Olympic medals and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles under her belt—joins a group of influential Black women athletes who have been featured on the box. Those who have graced the box include tennis player Althea Gibson, track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and gymnast Dominique Dawes.

Williams is not only opening doors for women and girls who want to pursue careers in sports, she’s giving aspiring women entrepreneurs a seat at the venture capital table. In March she joined forces with the app Bumble to invest in women of color entrepreneurs.

Check out Serena in all her glory below.

1. She slays…

2. On the cover of a magazine…

View this post on Instagram

#serenawilliams #goddess

A post shared by TeaWithKoko (@teawithkoko) on

3. Serena’s abs have always been on fleek.

Serena’s abs have always been on fleek. Source:false

4. Hot mama.

Hot mama. Source:false

5. No need to fix your bikini bottom Serena, you’re flawless.

No need to fix your bikini bottom Serena, you’re flawless. Source:false

6. Her backside is one we could peek at all day.

Her backside is one we could peek at all day. Source:false

7. Mommy crush everyday.

Mommy crush everyday. Source:false

8. Hugging onto her famous cakes.

Hugging onto her famous cakes. Source:false

9. That Black girl magic just won’t let up.

That Black girl magic just won’t let up. Source:false

10. If you got a bangin’ bod and you know it, put your hands up.

If you got a bangin’ bod and you know it, put your hands up. Source:false

11. Even in a splash of color, we can’t keep our eyes off Serena’s curves.

Even in a splash of color, we can’t keep our eyes off Serena’s curves. Source:false

12. Classy as the lady in red.

Classy as the lady in red. Source:false

13. Curves on fleek.

Curves on fleek. Source:false

14. She knows all the right ways to stay slim and trim.

She knows all the right ways to stay slim and trim. Source:false

15. Serena’s got the body of a goddess.

Serena’s got the body of a goddess. Source:false

16. If anyone’s got a famous donk, it’s definitely Serena.

If anyone’s got a famous donk, it’s definitely Serena. Source:false

17. Fellas, make sure you don’t drool too much.

Fellas, make sure you don’t drool too much. Source:false

18. Girl, you be killin’ em.

Girl, you be killin’ em. Source:false

19. Clearly, Serena woke up like this.

Clearly, Serena woke up like this. Source:false

20. Flawless.

Flawless. Source:false

21. Serena flaunts her summer body.

Serena flaunts her summer body. Source:false

22. Serena can go from tomboy to lady real quick.

Serena can go from tomboy to lady real quick. Source:false

23. White hot.

White hot. Source:false

24. Check out those killer abs.

Check out those killer abs. Source:false

25.

