Actor Kofi Siriboe’s New Media Company Is An Ode To Black Culture

Actor Kofi Siriboe has used his artistry as a vessel to bring poignant stories that capture the essence of the Black experience to films and the small screen. The Queen Sugar star will continue to amplify diverse narratives through the creation of a new lifestyle media brand.

Siriboe’s new venture—dubbed We’re Not Kids Anymore—is a platform that will feature content intertwining education, entertainment and technology. Through the project, Siriboe and his collaborator Julian Lane will develop an array of content exploring cultural moments through a nostalgic lens; examining how the past, present and future are interconnected. The first creation launched under the We’re Not Kids Anymore umbrella is a project dubbed Timeline; an interactive digital portal that encompasses over 1,000 events that have occurred between the years of 2000 and 2020.

Siriboe says the inspiration for We’re Not Kids Anymore was derived from the need of fostering authentic conversations surrounding the current social climate. “Content is our language. Media is our medium,” he said in a statement. “It’s a universal call to action, as well as an opportunity to reclaim the narrative of our generation. Now that we’re conscious of the space between adolescence and adulthood, our goal is to create anchors, equipping ourselves with the necessary tools to restore balance where we feel imbalanced. These foundations are the structures that we’ll pass down to our children one day.” Lane added the project was created to empower individuals to reclaim their narratives. “As two African American men in America, we knew we couldn’t sit silent during the current social movement,” he said. “We wanted to assert our resilience and create a space to preserve our cultural moments. We moved with urgency to remind ourselves, and young people globally, how far we’ve come, and how we have prevailed over adversity.”

Siriboe isn’t the only actor that has launched a space where marginalized communities can feel seen and heard. Actress Yara Shahidi and her mother Keri Shahidi created a production company dubbed 7th Sun to elevate the narratives of underrepresented groups.

