Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 To Legal Defense Fund For Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend

It has been ten months since 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was senselessly murdered by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department and individuals are rallying around her loved ones as they continue their path towards healing and justice. Amongst those who have extended help is entertainment mogul Tyler Perry. According to 11 Alive, Perry made a huge contribution to a legal defense fund set up for Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker.

Tyler Perry gives $100K toward legal fees for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend https://t.co/5H4SzzIRc4 — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) December 13, 2020

During the unwarranted, no-knock raid that took place on March 13, Walker opened fire because he believed the officers were intruders due to the fact they were dressed in plain clothes and never announced themselves as police. He struck Jonathan Mattingly and was eventually charged with attempted murder. Following the dismissal of the charge, Mattingly filed a lawsuit against Walker in October. A GoFundMe Page was launched to cover Walker’s legal fees. “Kenny Walker witnessed his girlfriend’s death at the hands of police officers, was intimidated and targeted by the LMPD before charges were later dismissed, and has been through hell since,” read the fundraiser page. “It’s outrageous for one of the men partially responsible for all that, to sue the man who endured it.”

After the GoFundMe page amassed $500 over the span of a few weeks, Perry decided to donate $100,000 to ensure that Kenneth can move forward with fighting for justice. Perry’s contribution pushed the fundraiser well past its $100,000 goal.

Perry has continually used his resources and platform to spread awareness about injustice. In June, following the death of George Floyd, he penned a poignant essay about the current state of racism in America. “I’m exhausted from seeing these kinds of senseless murders play out over and over again with no changes in our society,” Perry said in a statement. “I dried my eyes and put pen to paper for not only myself, not only for hope, but for morning to come for the millions of us who just want to be treated fairly, for those of us who want justice for all, and for my five-year-old son.”

Last week, outrage ensued after the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council unanimously decided not to honor Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer’s request to have a special prosecutor appointed to review the case after it was mishandled by Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

