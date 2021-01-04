Anti-Maskers Storm Grocery Store, Shopping Mall While LAPD Idly Stands By

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A group of anti-masker demonstrators stormed a Los Angeles area grocery store and nearby mall on Sunday with little interference from LAPD officers who stood by as the protesters harassed several shoppers. The agitators barged into eateries and stores in inciting unnecessary confrontation in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Social media users are again pointing out the ways in which law enforcement exercises restraint in using excessive force tactics for these types of displays, in comparison to the aggression used towards Black civilians and Black Lives Matter protesters.

Today, a group of anti-maskers protested at Ralph’s and the Century City shopping mall. Lots of angry confrontations with customers and a few physical altercations. Thread pic.twitter.com/cS0YAR2CiH — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

Tweets shared by Beverly Hills Courier writer Samuel Braslow shows a series of disturbing videos capturing the anti-maskers as they barged into a Ralph’s grocery store, assaulted customers who wore masks, then caravanned to the Westfield Century City shopping mall where they attempted to enter stores, some of which blocked them from entry.

As the shopper was checking out, the anti-masker kicked him. “Some guy take care of him out there, come on patriots.” pic.twitter.com/qv120kK4Jc — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

The anti maskers went next Bloomingdales at Century City Mall. LAPD showed up eventually but did not try to remove them. @Bloomingdales staff seemed unable to force them to leave. pic.twitter.com/z6EmQ56Uk5 — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

According to Newsweek, the group also live streamed their efforts on Facebook.

“All about control, this has nothing to do with a deadly virus… because a mask does not protect you from a deadly virus,” said Shiva Bagheri, one of the participants who streamed her discussion on Facebook.

It’s unclear how many people involved in the demonstrations were detained by police, Newsweek reports.

Across the country people like Bagheri continue to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus after medical and public health officials have warned about easy transmission, as well as steps to take for precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing a mask.

As the numbers continue to affect Black and brown populations disproportionately, a steady rise of coronavirus denial has erupted, especially in majority white populations. The optics of local, state and federal legislators openly denying COVID-19 and its harmful effects are also disparaging.

Not to mention California’s uptick in numbers, leading to closures and stay-at home orders reminiscent of the pandemic’s earlier days. State law mandates that residents must wear masks outside of their homes. 26,000 people have died from the coronavirus in California since the onset of the virus and January 1 reported 585 deaths recorded in a single day.

There were LAPD officers present throughout the event but they mostly did not intervene aside from a couple of very brief altercations. They told me they didn’t want to escalate things. pic.twitter.com/6bhD4jtggf — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 4, 2021

Over the early months of the coronavirus and into the summer protests broke out across the country advocating for justice in the deaths of high-profile police-involved deaths including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others. Ahmuad Arbery‘s death also struck a chord over the ways in which white vigilante violence is used to snuff out life and how police investigations are often only activated after garnering attention and pressure from social media.

In California and across the country aggression towards Black Lives Matter activists have been overwhelmingly documented, showing law enforcement use excessive force while white supremacists are often handled with white gloves. We can look to the recent Proud Boys demonstrations in Washington, D.C., for evidence.

I have watched Century City Bloomingdales loss prevention fully tackle teens who try to grab and run Gucci wallets and LAPD beat the shit out of BLM protesters so it’s pretty surprising to hear neither could clear out twenty people actively trying to give others a deadly disease. https://t.co/BIpZyfNZNY — Amanda Smith (@AmandaRTubbs) January 4, 2021

Let me help out the @LAPDHQ.

Was the anti-mask protestors on private property? Yes.

Did a rep. of the property want them to leave? Yes.

Does that become trespassing? Yes.

Is trespassing a crime? Yes.

Was LAPD doing their job? No. — Leslie Hiatt (@dlesmore) January 4, 2021

The track record of the LAPD in particular runs along the same story of corruption and cover up as other major cities with large Black populations including Chicago and New York City.

Sunday’s event and the LAPD’s lackadaisical response exemplifies the collective frustration regarding policing and why so many are advocating to defund the police.

