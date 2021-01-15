Proud Boys Member Denied Bail After Threatening To Kill Raphael Warnock

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A new development from the FBI confirms what the general public already understood, pointing to the insidious intent held by members of the Capitol Hill rioters who planned to carry out violence against members of Congress.

In a filing pertaining to the detention of Jacob Anthony Chansley, prosecutors allege his own “words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government,” according to The Hill.

Chansley also reportedly left a note for Vice President Mike Pence in the Senate chamber that read, “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

Chansley’s image became one of the prominent images of the cowardly display of sedition, shirtless, donning a Viking hate and face paint. He was arrested days after Jan. 6 and was again the poster boy of white privilege after he was afforded organic meals by a judge while in detainment.

Several members of Congress openly shared that they feared for their lives at the height of last week’s events after police stood idly by as the mob gathered, growing angrier and more virulent over the baseless claims of a stolen election.

The news follows the striking details that a member of The Proud Boys was arrested and denied after police discovered posts on Parler threatening the life of Rev. Raphael Warnock. The newly elected Senator who along with his colleague, Jon Ossoff, won the recent Senate runoffs in Georgia. Warnock and Ossoff’s win helped deliver a Democrat majority to the Senate, another thread which ignited last week’s violence.

Eduard Florea, a member of the white supremacist group, was detained in Queens, New York, on Tuesday with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition after police uncovered Florea’s posts on Parler, a platform favorited by white nationalists, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“F— RAPHAEL WARNOCK LOSER” Florea responded to another user on the site under the name LoneWolfWar. “Dead man can’t pass s–t laws,” he continued.

Though authorities do not believe Florea attended the riot on Jan. 6, his intentions were made clear through his Parler posts where he wrote, “the time for peace and civility is over” and “it’s time to unleash some violence.”

Florea was charged with weapons possession and could face 10 years in federal prison if he’s convicted, the New York Daily News reports. He was denied bail on Wednesday, after the judge declared him a danger to the community, attempting to execute “a premeditated plan to exact violence.”

The FBI has arrested over 100 people and counting relating to last week’s attack at the Capitol. Several of the high-profile arrests pointed to intended violence, most recently Larry Rendell Brock, a retired veteran, who was discovered with zip-ties and handcuffs on his person in order to to “take hostages.”

