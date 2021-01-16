Actor Anthony Anderson Leads Financial Literacy Initiative

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Anthony Anderson is putting the focus on empowering individuals through financial literacy. According to Black Enterprise, the Black-ish star and his mother Doris Anderson have joined forces with the financial services company Northwestern Mutual for the creation of a new initiative centered on money management.

Actor Anthony Anderson Partners With Northwestern Mutual, Advises People: ‘Get a Financial Plan in Place!’ https://t.co/su9V4nL5RZ — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) January 11, 2021

The new program was designed to educate individuals about the different facets of financial planning. Anderson will use his platform to share conversations with his Northwestern Mutual advisor as well as resources about setting a solid foundation for financial success.

NPR reported 54 percent of households within the U.S. are experiencing serious financial problems. Aware of the exacerbated financial woes many are facing due to the pandemic, Anderson wanted to step up and help. “A lot of people may think that they don’t have the capability or knowledge of doing it when we’ve been doing it our entire lives, not knowing that we were, preparing for financial stability,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I just want to continue to build upon that brand and lift as I climb. In doing so, I share the wisdom and the knowledge that I have and that’s what this partnership with Northwestern Mutual is all about. I’m sharing the information I’ve gained from them and sharing that with my mother. It’s allowing her to understand the value of a dollar and what the value of a dollar is in the future.”

Anderson isn’t the only star who has teamed up with a financial institution to share money management skills. Rapper 21 Savage launched an online program centered on financial literacy for students of all ages. The program—dubbed Bank Account at Home—is a collaborative effort being led by his nonprofit the Leading by Example Foundation, the ed-tech platform EverFi, Juma and the banking platform Chime.

SEE ALSO:

Rapper 21 Savage Expands Youth Financial Literacy Program

LeBron James’ Foundation To Open Akron Community Center