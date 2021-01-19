‘We Are One’: Watch Online Celebration Of The Black Community Before Biden, Harris Inauguration

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has planned a special Inauguration Eve event aimed at honoring the Black community and the African Diaspora as the country prepares for a new presidential administration full of the same diversity being celebrated Tuesday night.

The “We Are One” event will be streamed on NewsOne’s Facebook page beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

It comes one day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris observed the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day of Service on Monday.

Hosted by Terrence J, “We Are One” features a who’s who of notable Black people, including speeches, performances and more from the lies of Leslie Jones, Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, Whip Jim Clyburn, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty, Senator Cory Booker, Senator-Elect Rev. Raphael Warnock, Kim Fields, Erika Alexander and Jason George.

There are also planned performances from Tobe Nwigwe, DJ D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, the String Queens, the Texas Southern University Debate Team and more.

In classic HBCU tradition that Howard University graduate Kamala Harris knows all too well, there will also be a Battle of the Bands between Florida A&M University Marching 100, Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band, Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South, Louisiana Leadership Institute All-star Marching Band, South Carolina State University Marching 101, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.

To watch “We Are One,” click here to be redirected to NewsOne’s Facebook page. It begins at 8 p.m.

