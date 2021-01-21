Another White Supremacist Walks Free After Storming The U.S. Capitol

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

As time moves further away from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, a handful of the mob attendees can be found enjoying the comfort of their homes instead of a jail cell.

One of which is Riley June Williams, the 22-year-old who was accused of plotting to steal Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s laptop and sell it to the Russians. Williams spent a total of three days in jail.

According to the New York Daily News, the Pennsylvania resident was released to her mother’s care on Thursday after participating in one of the most absurd and shocking displays of cowardice in American history. While prosecutors opposed her release U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin disagreed, ruling that because she had no priors she would be allowed to return home under imposed travel restrictions. She is scheduled to appear in Washington D.C. federal court on Monday.

A former boyfriend of Williams’ informed the FBI of her intent to steal Pelosi’s laptop days after the Capitol attack. She also snitched on herself by posting on social media.

“I DOMT (sic) CARE I TOOK NANCY POLESIS (sic) HARD DRIVES I DON’T CARE KILL ME,” reads a post she wrote on the social media platform Discord.

Video of Williams entering Pelosi’s office was used to identify her, including one that she recorded which shows her grabbing a laptop off of Pelosi’s desk.

Williams faces up to 10 years in prison for the theft with an additional 20 years on a charge of disrupting a session of Congress.

Williams is just one member of the Jan. 6 white supremacist brigade who was arrested and eventually released, or given preferential treatment in jail. The first and most prominent example of this was Jacob Chansley, who was afforded organic food in jail after his mother complained that he was on a food strike in opposition to what he was served in jail. Another named Larry Rendall Brock Jr., a retired military veteran, was released last week after authorities discovered he was armed with zip-ties intent on taking hostages during the Jan. 6 riot.

Meanwhile we know the horror stories that face the multitude of Black people when they are in the presence of law enforcement, false arrests, endless hours of questioning in order to force a false confession, and judges denying bail.

