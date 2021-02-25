Marjorie Taylor Greene, Who Once Called Black People ‘Slaves’ To Democrats, Champions Transphobia

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump may be gone from Washington, but the hateful, conspiracy theory-fueled ideologies that he championed are still very much present on Capitol Hill thanks to Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Tayor Greene.

The newly elected upstart politician who has been widely recognized for her racism and anti-Semitism doubled down on her transphobia with a tasteless apparent retaliation to a colleague putting an LGBTQ flag outside of her Congressional office.

Illinois Rep. Marie Newman tweeted a photo of herself putting the flag up after Taylor Greene “tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”

For clarity, the Equality Act was proposed as a means to “prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation, and for other purposes,” according to the bill’s language.

But Taylor Greene is an unabashed supporter of discrimination and doubled down on that unfortunate truth when she retaliated against Newman’s flag by taping up a sign outside of her own office challenging the topic of gender identity. To show just how petty she is, Taylor Greene filmed a similar video of herself doing the deed.

Taylor Greene tweeted that “the so-called ‘Equality’ Act” will “destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms.” She said she put up the sign — reading, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE” — so that Newman “can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Observers of the Twitter back-and-forth astutely noted that Newman has a trans daughter, making Taylor Greene’s actions even more hateful and personal.

Ilinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, blasted Taylor Greene and called what she did “garbage.”

This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP https://t.co/gcPZ5Cu7Vr — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 25, 2021

Taylor Greene has been a lightning rod for controversy since well before her election in November.

She compared Black Lives Matter protesters to the KKK and suggested Black people should be “proud” of Confederate monuments. Not to be outdone, Taylor Greene has also openly supported QAnon beliefs and regularly posts videos promoting hate, including one video in which she stated that “the most mistreated group of people in the United States today are white males.”

She even said Black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party,” fully cognizant of her loaded choice of words.

So extending that hate to the LGBTQ community is not nearly a bridge too far for Taylor Greene. Especially considering how she’s modeled her rhetoric after Trump, who was committed to banning transgender individuals from serving in the military.

As a result of her toxic behavior and actions, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush announced last month that she was moving her office to be farther away from Taylor Greene, who is also accused of helping to incite the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety,” Bush tweeted on Jan. 29.

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety. I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

A movement to have Taylor Greene expelled from Congress resulted in her being stripped of her committee assignments. Despite a clear record of hatred, Taylor Green was still assigned to serve on the Education and Labor Committee, as well as the Budget Committee.

