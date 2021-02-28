Rapper Travis Scott Leads Relief Effort For Houston Residents Impacted By Storm

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

As Texans continue to grapple with the aftermath of the winter storm, more efforts to provide relief for residents in need have been launched. One of them is being led by rapper Travis Scott. According to People, the Houston native—whose real name is Jacques Webster—created a program to combat food insecurity.

Travis Scott Provides 50,000 Meals to Houston Residents Affected by Texas Freeze amid Pandemic​ https://t.co/XXOyPQhB4o — People (@people) February 26, 2021

Webster’s nonprofit the Cactus Jack Foundation—an organization he founded to empower youth in Houston—teamed up with the Houston Health Foundation and the City of Houston for the creation of an emergency food program. Through the initiative, 50,000 hot meals will be distributed to vulnerable residents in the Houston area who are homebound, senior citizens, disabled, low-income or unemployed. Following the storm, nearly half of Texas residents were under boil-water advisories and over 85,000 people did not have power. Although the advisories have been lifted there are still a lot of residents struggling to navigate the aftermath of the storm.

Webster isn’t the only Houston native who has stepped up to support his hometown. Songstress Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation teamed up with Adidas and Bread of Life—a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating food insecurity, improving healthcare and supporting the needs of the Houston community—to support residents who are facing emergency-related financial hardships stemming from the storm. The BeyGOOD Foundation and activist Trae tha Truth also distributed water and 1,000 meals. The Houston Rockets recently joined forces with Operation BBQ Relief and the Fertitta Family to host a contactless drive-thru food distribution event outside of the Toyota Center. The NBA team also held a water distribution event on February 23. “You can be a champion in more places than on the court,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. “When people in your city and your community are hurting and you step up to meet their need, you are a champion in their books.”

