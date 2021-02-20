Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Leads Efforts To Help Texans Impacted By Severe Winter Storm

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

As Texans navigate the aftermath of the severe winter storm, songstress Beyoncé is stepping up to provide relief. The Houston native has joined forces with Adidas and the organization Bread of Life to assist residents in need, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The storm has left behind horrific conditions. According to CNN, nearly half of Texas residents are under boil-water advisories and over 85,000 people don’t have power. Cognizant of the dire circumstances, the “Black Parade” singer was determined to provide support. Through a collaborative effort being led by her BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Bread of Life—a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating food insecurity, improving healthcare and supporting the needs of the Houston community—residents who are facing emergency-related financial hardships stemming from the storm were offered up to $1,000 in aid. The BeyGOOD Foundation has also teamed up with rapper and activist Trae tha Truth to distribute water and 1,000 meals.

News about the BeyGOOD relief efforts comes nearly two months after the foundation unveiled an initiative centered on helping those who are facing housing insecurity resulting from the exacerbated financial strains caused by the public health crisis. As part of her BeyGOOD Impact Fund, Beyoncé teamed up with the NAACP to provide 100 families facing evictions and foreclosures with $5,000 grants. “When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing,” read a statement released by the foundation. “Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”

Amid the pandemic, BeyGOOD donated over $6 million to COVID-19 relief efforts and spearheaded initiatives to support Black-owned businesses that were on the verge of shuttering.

