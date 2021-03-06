Megan Thee Stallion To Help Cover Home Repair Costs For Senior Citizens And Single Mothers Impacted By Texas Storm

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Beyond her lyricism, Texas-bred rapstress Megan Thee Stallion is known for paying it forward. According to People, the music artist—whose real name is Megan Pete—is furthering her philanthropic efforts by unveiling a new initiative that will support Houston residents who were significantly impacted by the winter storm.

Megan Thee Stallion to Help Restore Houston Homes After the 'Devastation' of Deadly Texas Freeze​ https://t.co/oM0tjRIb9k — People (@people) March 5, 2021

The collaborative effort, which is being led by Pete, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services, was launched to help senior citizens and single mothers whose homes were damaged by Winter Storm Uri. CBS News reported the recovery costs from the storm are projected to range between $195 billion and $295 billion.

Aware of the obstacles individuals from underserved communities in Texas are facing, Pete wanted to step up and provide aid for those trying to navigate the aftermath of the storm. “Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown,” she said in a statement. “I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.” Congresswoman Lee says Pete’s efforts will “help restore the lives and hopes of people who suffered from no fault of their own.”

Pete isn’t the only Texas native spearheading a storm relief initiative. Songstress Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation joined forces with Adidas and the organization Bread of Life to provide residents who are facing emergency-related financial hardships stemming from the storm up to $1,000 in aid. The organization also teamed up with rapper and activist Trae tha Truth to distribute water and 1,000 meals. Rapper Travis Scott, the Houston Health Foundation and the City of Houston created an emergency food program where 50,000 hot meals will be distributed to vulnerable residents in the Houston area who are homebound, senior citizens, disabled, low-income or unemployed.

