News
HomeNews

Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams Vehicle Into Barricade At U.S. Capitol

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security checkpoint.

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
U.S. Capitol Dome

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

UPDATED: 4:10 p.m. ET, April 2, 2021

Law enforcement locked down the U.S. Capitol complex on Friday after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two Capitol officers injured, while the driver of the vehicle was shot.

The driver and one of the officers has died according NBC News. Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda D. Pittman confirmed the news during a press briefing.

“I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol police and their families in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol police after the events of January 6, and now the events that have occurred here today,” Pittman said.

Police have ID’D the suspect as Noah Green, a 25-year-old Black man, who from his social media pages is believed to be a follower of the Nation of Islam.

 

Police authorities say the suspect jumped out of the car with a knife after the crash and was fired upon by Capitol police after not responding to verbal commands. According to CNN, one of the officers was stabbed by the suspect.

The driver was rushed to the hospital where they later died. A second officer remains hospitalized over their injuries.

The events unfolded on Friday afternoon near a security checkpoint outside of the Capitol. The surrounding area has seen a lower level of traffic as Congress is out on recess. Staff inside of the Capitol and at surrounding congressional offices received a message around 1:20 p.m. that read, “no entry or exit is permitted at this time” due to an “external security threat. The message also cautioned staffers to stay away from exteriors and seek cover if outside.

Law enforcement ramped up their presence at the Capitol in hopes of preventing another mob attack which took place on Jan. 6. Friday’s events add to the increasing tension around the Capitol grounds after insurrections ascended upon the building to thwart the official Electoral College count.

The national guard assembled along Constitution Avenue leading towards the Capitol in the wake of the crash and subsequent shooting.

Police will continue to investigate and have not yet released any names or a motive.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Capitol Police Investigating New Round Of Death Threats Made Against Maxine Waters

Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza Recalls Insurrection Horrors: ‘Things Are Still Raw’

Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election
18 photos
Capitol Police , Newsletter , U.S. Capitol , Washington D.C.

More From NewsOne
Close