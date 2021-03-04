Capitol Police Investigating New Round Of Death Threats Made Against Maxine Waters

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Capitol Police are investigating recent death threats made against congresswoman Maxine Waters. A voicemail left by a man in Mississippi who threatened to kill her with an assault rifle is the latest of two threats made weeks before and after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Waters’ office announced the news ahead of Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary FBI Oversight hearing where FBI Director Christopher Wray was called to testify about the insurrection.

“The uptick in death threats against Congresswoman Waters began during former President Donald Trump’s term – including a threat made mere weeks before the Capitol attack,” the statement reads. “The threats to Rep. Waters persist today due to his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and his ongoing, implicit support and encouragement of domestic terrorists in the United States.”

The threats were also directed towards other congressional leaders like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Lee was one of the first voices who called for Trump’s second impeachment.

“On February 8, 2021,” the statement continued, “a man from Mississippi called the Congresswoman’s district office and left a message which said: “You are a disgusting piece of s—t…If I didn’t have a kid, I would wipe out all you disgusting pieces of shit…I got nothing to lose…I would take my AR and spray Pelosi, YOU, Swalwell, Sheila Jackson Lee…”

Weeks before the attack on Dec. 15, a man from Kansas called and left a voicemail saying: “You black n—-r whore…your ass is grass. Your time is coming n—-r b—h…I got an AK47 and I’ll use it if I have to.”

Waters has been subjugated to a total of eight serious threats from 2018-2021. The violence ramped up after Waters made an impassioned speech in 2018 where she encouraged members of the public to push back against members of Donald Trump‘s administration if they see them out in public.

“If you think we’re rallying now you ain’t seen nothing yet,’ Waters, told supporters at a rally in Los Angeles. “If you see anybody from that [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

The comment was made in reference to the administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy, which increased criminal prosecution against persons caught who failed to have documentation to enter the United States. The policy also contributed to the inhuman practice of separating hundreds of children from their parents at the border.

