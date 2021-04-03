Megan Thee Stallion, Fashion Nova Cares Make Donation To Advance Bennett College’s Entrepreneurship Program

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Beyond her artistry, rapstress Megan Thee Stallion is known for using her platform and resources to uplift and empower individuals from marginalized communities. Her latest philanthropic effort is centered on investing in the futures of HBCU students. According to HBCU Buzz, the Houston native joined forces with Fashion Nova Cares to donate $25,000 to Bennett College.

Bennett College Receives $25K In Fashion Nova Cares And Megan Thee Stallion Partnership

https://t.co/4eBN7iCNsx #HBCUBUZZ pic.twitter.com/0JgVk5WvE2 — HBCU Buzz (@HBCUBuzz) April 1, 2021

The Grammy Award-winning artist—whose real name is Megan Pete—teamed up with the retail brand Fashion Nova and the company’s philanthropic arm to provide the all-women, North Carolina-based school with an endowment for its Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. For Pete—a proud Texas Southern University student who has plans to explore avenues of entrepreneurship beyond the realm of music and step into the healthcare industry—the effort aligns with her personal aspirations. She wanted to pay it forward by helping Bennett College advance its program and cultivate the next generation of Black women leaders who will go on to shape the future of different industries. Bennett College’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies aims to use education and entrepreneurship as vessels to address socio-economic inequities and empower students to tap into innovation so they can thrive in today’s ever-changing economy.

“Receiving this donation is beyond our imagination,” Tammy McNeil, who serves as interim department chair of business and economics and assistant professor at Bennett College, said in a statement. “This donation will surely help us continue our quest to support and encourage students who want to be an entrepreneur, whether their interests are in social entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship, or corporate innovation. I am thrilled to see the wheels turning in students’ entrepreneurial minds.” The $25,000 gift is part of a larger initiative that Fashion Nova and Fashion Nova Cares led for Women’s History Month dubbed Women on Top. Through the effort, $1,000,000 was donated to women-owned businesses, nonprofits that focused on the empowerment of women and colleges throughout the country.

News about Pete’s Bennett College endowment comes after she and Fashion Nova Cares donated $50,000 to Advancing Justice Atlanta; a nonprofit organization focused on advocacy for the AANHPI community. Last month, she partnered with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services, to provide aid for senior citizens and single mothers whose homes were damaged by Winter Storm Uri.

