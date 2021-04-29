Tim Scott, The Only Black Republican Senator, Says ‘America Is Not A Racist Country’ In Response To Biden Speech

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The only Black Republican U.S. Senator tried to convince Americans that the U.S. is not racist despite his white colleagues likely nominating him to rebut President Joe Biden‘s first address to Congress simply because he is, in fact, Black. Biden’s speech came on the day before his 100th day in office.

During his response to Biden’s historic speech Wednesday night, Tim Scott not only refuted established facts about the topic of race, but he also incorrectly addressed the wave of Republican-led legislation that restricts voting rights and dismissed claims they’re relics from the Jim Crow era.

The speech from Scott, of South Carolina, was delivered on the backdrop of a nation purportedly knee-deep in a racial reckoning amid a string of deadly police violence against Black people.

Still, Scott decided that depicting himself as the victim of racism was the best route to take in order to show that the U.S. is not racist.

The fierce loyalist of Donald Trump despite the former president’s documented history of anti-Black racism told viewers that he’s been “called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives” before taking things one set further.

“America is not a racist country,” he added with a straight face while looking directly into the teleprompter he apparently needed to help him say those words.

Critics on social media promptly pointed out the hypocrisy in his words, not to mention the inaccuracy.

Scott also tried to revise recent history by pretending that the wave of election laws in Republican-led states is not a racist reaction to the historic number of Black and brown voters who prevented Trump’s return to the White House. Speaking specifically about the newest legislative controversy in Georgia, Scott challenged people to “actually read this law” and blamed “misplaced outrage” on a Democratic-led “Washington power-grab.”

To be sure, a lawsuit filed Tuesday claims the law that went into effect last month specifically makes it harder for Black and brown voters to cast ballots.

Wednesday night’s speech was completely on-brand for Scott, who was part of the Black contingency at last summer’s Republican National Convention (RNC). Coincidentally, the term “Uncle Tom” was a top trending topic on Twitter that night during RNC speeches from Scott and other Black Republicans who denied Trump’s racism exists.

Scott has long been suspected of being a Black puppet for his all-white fellow Republican Senators who may think it appears more authentic for messaging like Wednesday night’s speech to come from an African American. He’s been very consistent in his allegiance to Republicans, including voting to acquit Trump in the former president’s impeachment trials.

Scott was among the 43 Senate Republicans whose votes helped Trump avoid an impeachment conviction for the second time earlier this year. Trump was charged with a single article of impeachment for the incitement of insurrection stemming from the domestic white supremacist terrorists who illegally stormed the Capitol, an act widely described as being motivated by the very racism Scott conveniently separates from the U.S.

Scott also rushed to Trump’s defense when he learned about Democrats’ push for impeachment back in 2019. Insisting Scott “was the first one to call me,” Trump said the South Carolina Senator told he disagreed there was ever a quid pro quo with Ukraine to interfere with an American election.

“I read the transcript,” Trump said Scott told him about the phone call. “You did nothing wrong.”

All this from the same person who wants us to believe that “America is not a racist country.”

