Megan Thee Stallion To Award Full-Ride Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music Student

Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion is investing in the futures of the next generation of innovators and visionaries. According to KPRC 2 Houston, the Houston native will provide a student with a full-ride scholarship to Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

The Grammy award-winning music artist—whose real name is Megan Pete—took to Instagram to share she is covering four years of education-related expenses for an individual aspiring to pursue their degree. She hopes to help them cultivate a solid foundation for success. “I’m helping my hotties pursue their dreams,” she wrote in a post. “Education has always been important to me so I’ll be funding a full-ride scholarship for the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at LIU. All four years – PAID!” The deadline for scholarship submissions is July 15.

The school—which was unveiled last summer—offers courses centered on the intersection of music and technology, sports management and marketing and entrepreneurship. Lectures from an array of power players across different industries have been woven into the curriculum and students are aligned with internships for career development. In an effort to alleviate the financial burdens faced by students from underserved communities, the school provided scholarships for 25 percent of its inaugural freshman class. “Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” said LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline.

This isn’t the first time Pete has stepped up to provide financial support for someone who is advancing their education. In February, she teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres and Shutterfly to gift frontline nurse Jamelmenique Hoy with $50,000 to eliminate her student debt. In April, she joined forces with Fashion Nova Cares to donate $25,000 to Bennett College’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.

