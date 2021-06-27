Songstress Janelle Monáe Inks Global Deal With Sony Music Publishing

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Songstress Janelle Monáe is making boss moves in the music industry. According to Variety, the visionary recently inked a global deal with Sony Music Publishing.

The new deal encompasses the music artist’s existing catalog and projects she will create in the future. Monáe—whose real name is Janelle Monáe Robinson—founded the Wondaland Arts Society; a label she has used as an avenue for creative expression through different mediums including music and film.

Monáe says she is excited to join forces with Sony Music Publishing and is looking forward to carving out new paths for her artistry. “As an artist who is constantly reinventing myself, I feel like I’m just getting started,” she said in a statement. “I am excited about partnering with Big Jon and the rest of my new Sony family to help shape the future of music in the record industry as well as the fashion, and tv and film space.” Monáe’s artistic collaborators Chuck Lightning and Nate “Rocket” Wonder have also inked deals with the publishing company. They were instrumental in the creation of her albums Metropolis: Suite I: The Chase, The ArchAndroid, The Electric Lady, and Dirty Computer.

Brian Monaco, President, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Sony, says he is looking forward to helping expand the reach of Monáe’s artistry. “Janelle Monáe’s powerful influence as a songwriter is undeniable – her music speaks volumes for so many. We are proud to partner with Janelle and her team to further amplify her voice and create the best opportunities for her songs across all platforms,” he said.

Aside from music, Monáe is expanding her repertoire in the realm of acting. She is slated to start filming for Knives Out 2.

