Janelle Monáe And Congresswoman Maxine Waters Combat Food Insecurity In Los Angeles

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, songstress Janelle Monáe has been on a mission to combat food insecurity among vulnerable populations. The Kansas City native recently teamed up with Congresswoman Maxine Waters to provide meals for families in need in Los Angeles, UPI reported.

Janelle Monáe’s ‘Wondalunch’ provides fresh meals in Watts https://t.co/pgEeipV0E8 — Daily Breeze (@DailyBreezeNews) July 7, 2020

The effort was led through Monáe’s Wondalunch food program. The initiative was designed to ensure that individuals living in underserved communities have access to healthy food options as the pandemic has exacerbated financial burdens for many. Monáe distributed 2,000 boxes of fresh vegetables, fruit and poultry alongside Congresswoman Waters, Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragan, CEO of IMPACT Strategies Angela Rye, actress Yara Shahidi and other volunteers at Ted Watkins Memorial Park.

“I’m really thankful that people see the love in it and see the openness and understanding that the only way we’re going to survive this crisis, this pandemic, is by sticking together and leaning on each other,” Monáe said in a statement, according to the news outlet. Food insecurity has been a pressing issue in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, nearly 2 million people in L.A. don’t have access to adequate food.

This is not the first Wondalunch food drive the singer has led during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, she teamed up with nonprofit organizations and local elected officials to distribute over 5,000 free meals to individuals in need in Atlanta.

Several musicians have led efforts to combat hunger in underserved communities during the pandemic. In May, singer Usher donated over 350 vegan meals to Clayton County Public Schools through his Usher’s New Look Foundation. He joined forces with Chef Shay, the creator of Atlanta’s Veganaire restaurant, to give back. “We really wanted to offer them just some comfort, some food, and also let them know that they are not forgotten,” the singer said in a statement.

SEE ALSO:

Singer Janelle Monáe Teams Up With Nonprofits To Combat Food Insecurity In Atlanta

Usher’s Nonprofit Leads Effort To Combat Food Insecurity In Atlanta