Jaden Smith To Donate Personal Care Items To Skid Row Community

From launching a pop-up food truck that provided free vegan meals for the homeless to bringing a water filtration system to Flint, music artist and actor Jaden Smith has spearheaded several projects designed to drive change. According to People, his next social good initiative will be centered on ensuring those facing housing insecurity in Los Angeles have personal care products.

Jaden is teaming up with his mother, actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith, to make monthly donations of toiletry items to The ReFresh Spot; a Los Angeles-based project that provides individuals living in the Skid Row community with access to showers, restrooms and laundry facilities. The community-run safe space is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They will donate to The ReFresh Spot through Pinkett Smith’s new eco-friendly personal care brand Hey Humans which features a collection of body washes and lotions, deodorant and toothpaste.

“I’m so pleased to be a part of bringing together Hey Humans and the Refresh Spot, which helps so many residents of Skid Row find comfort in their day-to-day challenges,” Jaden said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Helping support my mom and her vision while providing dignity and self-confidence through personal hygiene is what this partnership is all about.” The Los Angeles Times reported as of January 2020, over 4,000 people were living on Skid Row.

News about Jaden’s initiative comes months after the “Icon” rapper announced he was opening an eatery that will provide free food for the homeless. The new venture is an extension of his I Love You Restaurant project; a movement designed to provide sustainable meal options for underserved communities. “When the whole world helps, the whole world heals,” he said.

