Prayers Up: Comedian Tony Baker’s Son Killed In 3-Car Crash Caused By Street Racing

Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, the 21-year-old son of comedian Tony Baker, was killed along with two others in a fiery three-car crash caused by a street race in which he was not a part of in Southern California late Tuesday night.

Cerain was in a vehicle along with 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam when they were struck by another driver who had been street racing around 11:30 p.m. The silver Volkswagen in which the three were traveling was split in half and they were ejected from the vehicle.

Criminal charges may be filed in connection with the crash, according to NBC 4. According to a preliminary report, a driver behind the wheel of a gray Kia was racing with a driver in a black Mercedes Benz when the driver of the silver Volkswagen carrying Baker attempted to make a left turn. That resulted in a vicious collision.

It was not immediately reported who was driving the Volkswagen.

The individual in the Kia sustained serious injuries and had to be removed from the car. The two individuals in the Mercedes weren’t injured and were later interviewed by police.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I haven’t seen anything like this before,” Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department said. “We recently put out a public service announcement about speeding and street racing and how it is illegal and dangerous. We also do targeted enforcement with our traffic bureau, as well as our patrol officers, on a regular basis.”

He added, “This collision remains under investigation by Burbank Police Department traffic detectives. Upon completion of this investigation, detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration.”

The deadly crash came just hours after a Los Angeles council member introduced a motion to create deterrents to illegal street racing, including measures like speed bumps, raised center medians, curb extensions and traffic circles.

“Enforcement cannot be the only solution,” Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said while introducing the motion on Tuesday, according to NBC Los Angeles. “We need to also include a proactive approach using street design elements that make it difficult for drivers to conduct the type of street takeovers and speed events that are endangering our communities.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Baker and the families of the victims during this difficult time.

