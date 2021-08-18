Coronavirus Karma: Anti-Masker Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, one of the staunchest Republican governors in regards to masking mandates as coronavirus cases rise in the state and ICU wings become overwhelmed, has tested positive for COVID-19. Critics suggested the diagnosis was karma at work.

Abbott was at a standing-room-only event in Collin County on Monday before learning on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Communications Director Mark Miner said in a statement. “The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”

The statement added: “Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.”

Abbott tweeted a video on Tuesday confirming he tested positive for COVID-19.

Abbott has been widely critical of mask mandates regarding school districts and local governments across the state. In July, he issued an executive order regarding the mandate. Despite numerous districts defying orders, Abbott has threatened to pull liquor licenses from buildings that didn’t comply with his order.

There was a large social media response to Abbott’s news that helped make “karma” a top-trending term on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Abbott isn’t out of the woods yet.

Despite the governor’s vaccination status, the exponentially more contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been causing so-called “breakthrough” cases in fully vaccinated individuals, sometimes to deadly effects.

That was the case for a sheriff in Mississippi who died less than one week after testing positive for COVID-19 in spite of the fact that he was fully vaccinated.

Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance tested positive on July 23 and was found dead five days later.

Equally as worrisome is the fact that the delta variant has been infecting an increasing number of children as schools begin to reopen to students in states like Texas that have banned mandates for kids to wear masks.

Eleven-year-old Jordyn Franklin and 13-year-old Makayla Robinson died recently after exposure to COVID-19 in Memphis and Mississippi, respectively. Local news reports indicate Robinson is the fifth child to die in Mississippi during the pandemic.

With vaccinations not immediately available for people younger than 12, public health officials have said that wearing masks is the most effective preventative measure young students can take to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.

