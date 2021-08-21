Alabama A&M University Receives Largest Individual Donation In Its 146-Year History

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

An Alabama A&M University alum is paying it forward by financially supporting the institution’s advancement so that it can further its mission of educating and empowering changemakers for generations to come. The HBCU recently announced it received a $2.2 million donation from an anonymous donor.

The gift is historic as it marks the largest individual donation the school has received in its 146-year history. In a note addressed to the university, the donor shared how the Alabama-based school has been instrumental in shaping their journey in education and beyond. “This gift is personal to me,” read the note. “This is my university, and it has afforded me opportunities beyond what I could have ever imagined. It has been my life’s mission to make a sizeable investment in my alma mater prior to President Hugine’s retirement and under the advancement leadership of Dr. Archie Tucker, who has been a tremendous asset to the University. As a graduate, I personally know of several other alumni who can make a similar gift, and I challenge them to do the same. In return, I do not want any recognition, or anything named after me, because service is sovereignty.”

Andrew Hugine Jr., who serves as President of AAMU, says the gift “serves as affirmation that the University has made significant progress and that it continues to move in the right direction.” The funds will go towards the athletic department and other campus programs.

News about the endowment comes months after Fisk University received a $2.5 million donation, marking the largest gift in the institution’s 155-year history. The money—which was provided by philanthropists Amy and Frank Garrison—will go towards the creation of a scholarship fund and an endowed chair that honors the legacy of activist and former Fisk student Diane Nash at Fisk’s John Lewis Center for Social Justice.

SEE ALSO:

Fisk University Receives Largest Endowment In Its 155-Year History

North Carolina A&T State University Hits Historic Fundraising Milestone