Several Events Commemorate The Importance of August 28 In Black History

The Make Good Trouble Rally and March On For Voting Rights are just two of the events in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Make Good Trouble Rally kicks off at 11 am at the Washington memorial.

Considered a pivotal day in Black history, Aug. 28 marks several of the most memorable 20th and 21st centuries events, including the 1963 March on Washington.

Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter Fund, told NewsOne there is no competition between the events. Converging on Washington, D.C., particularly on the anniversary of the March on Washington, is a time-honored tradition. Albright said the organizing in the original spirit of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom was important to “make the connection between why voting rights is so important.”

“Although voting rights is obviously near and dear to our hearts that Black Voters Matter, “Albright explained. “We didn’t want it to just be about voting rights…But it’s because it’s through voting that we’re able to get action on whatever other items are on our agenda.”

Like the 1963 march, the Make Good Trouble Rally has 10 demands, including restoring voting rights, granting D.C. statehood, ending the filibuster, reversing climate change, and building a green economy.

Also taking place Saturday, the March On For Voting Rights will kick off its march in the District of Columbia at 9:45 am, leaving McPherson Square Park. Organizers in dozens of cities will join the national March On For Voting Rights.

A march for jobs and freedom, the 1963 March on Washington was envisioned by union leader A. Philip Randolph and executed by civil rights strategist Bayard Rustin. Voting rights is a pressing issue weighing on the conscience of people across the country. Congressional action is necessary, but it may require the president to take more decisive action than a few speeches.

As previously reported by NewsOne, the House passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement along party lines. The landmark bill would restore and expand the full power of the Voting Rights Act.

But like the For the People Act, the new law faces a guaranteed Republican filibuster in the Senate. A recent poll of Black adults by the Black to the Future Action Fund found that 71 percent supported eliminating the filibuster in favor of a simple majority in the Senate to pass a bill.

The District will also see a march for D.C. Statehood. An art installation running from 6 am to 3 pm will be hosted by the Mass Action Against Police Brutality.

And then, Saturday evening, Black Feminist Future will curate a virtual celebration, “Jubilee: A Black Feminist Homecoming.” Hosted by Amber Ruffin, Jubilee will “celebrate the legacy, power, and possibilities of Black feminisms.”

For the complete experience, Black Feminist Future curated a watch guide for #Jubilee21, including a playlist, specialty drink, and special activities guide for during the event.

“Spanning the time of abolition to the modern-day Movement for Black Lives, Jubilee will explore how Black feminist leaders and strategies have been crucial — and often overlooked — part of all civil rights work in the U.S. and provide people with concrete ways to take action in their communities by examining the intersections of power and possibilities,” read a statement about the event.

