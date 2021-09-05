Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The R. Kelly Sex Abuse Trial

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy award winning R&B singer R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who is now 59, has been in jail since his 2019 indictment and could spend the rest of his life behind bars. For years, Kelly has had a reputation of exploiting young women, having sex with minors, and keeping women locked in his house without food or water. He will now have to face a jury of his peers.

Kelly’s trail started August 18 in New York with no media presence allowed in the courtroom. Below we’ve summed up each day in timeline form to make it easier for you to catch up. Check out the timeline below.

The R. Kelly Trail Timeline:

September 3: A woman testified that R. Kelly paid her $200,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming Kelly gave her an STD. She met the singer when she was 27 and they began a sexual relationship, but Kelly never disclosed he had herpes.

September 1: An unidentified woman testified that R. Kelly kept a gun on him to intimidate her into having a sexual relationship. The woman said she met Kelly when she was 19 and he gave her an STD. When she filed a lawsuit against Kelly for failing to disclose an STD, he threatened to release nude photos of her on the internet.

August 31: An unidentified man testified that when 17-years-old R. Kelly lured him to his Chicago home with promises of helping his rap music career. He said Kelly gave him oral sex and that they continued a secret relationship for the next 10 years. He is the first man of accusing Kelly of sexual abuse.

August 26: A woman testified that when she was 17-years old R. Kelly lured her into have unwanted sex by claiming he could help her struggling music career. She also recalled a dinner when Kelly compared himself to Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock and roll legend who married his 13-year-old cousin.

August 25: An unidentified woman (Jane Doe), now 23, testified the R. Kelly made her write fake blackmail letters to protect him in a trial if he was ever charged with sexual abuse. She also said Kelly started grooming and exploiting her in 2015 when she was 17-years-old.

August 24: An unidentified woman (Jane Doe) testified that when she was a 17-year-old high school student R. Kelly lured her into his hope by offering her a singing audition, then forced her to have sex. She also claimed Kelly slapped her, made her smear feces on her face, and gave her an STD.

August 23: An unidentified woman (Jane Doe) testified that when she was 17-years-old R. Kelly sexually assaulted her on his tour bus and hotel rooms and claims he purposely gave her an STD.

August 20: Ex-employee ​​Anthony Navarro testified that there were girls who would stay at Kelly’s house for long periods and they were not allowed to eat or leave. He also said he never witnessed R. Kelly sexually abuse any victims.

August 19: Jerhonda Pace testified that when she was 16-years-old R. Kelly would make her wear pigtails and dress up like a girl scout during their sexual encounters.

August 18: R. Kelly’s First Day of Trial. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that the jurors selected for the trial would be the only members of the public allowed in the courtroom. No media allowed. Judge Donelly also snaps at R. Kelly’s lawyer for tweeting in court.

