Donald Trump Claims He’s Starting A ‘TRUTH’ Social Media Platform ‘To Stand Up To The Tyranny Of Big Tech’

So, we all know that ex-President Donald Trump has been super salty ever since he was banned from Twitter and other social media platforms over his spreading of “stop the steal” voter fraud propaganda, which eventually led to the caucasity-coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

After the ban, Trump tried starting a blog, but he ended it after less than a month because like nine people total read it. (Seriously, the guy literally thinks in sentence fragments. Who the hell wants to read entire think pieces from someone who actually thinks in pieces?)

So now, Orange Juisolini is working on a new way to spread lies and call it truth—he says he’s starting his own social media platform.

According to BBC News, Trump’s new digital gathering place for people who burn their spare crosses for heat when their gas gets cut off is called TRUTH Social, which, of course, is like Kanye West running a website called BestHaircuts.com.

In a statement released by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Trump is quoted as saying his new platform will “stand up to the tyranny of big tech,” which he has accused of silencing conservative voices.

To put that another way: The sitting president who tried to stay in power by using his position to spread propaganda about the 2020 election being stolen from him is accusing the tech industry of “tyranny,” all because he doesn’t get to use Twitter to aid in his attempt to be an actual tyrant anymore.

But the delusion doesn’t stop there.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” Trump’s statement continued. “Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!” I was going to be petty and point out that if Trump was considered America’s favorite president, he would have been reelected, but he’s obviously talking to his fanbase of people who only bathe on the solstice and are waiting to see Kid Rock and Ted Nugent in a Verzus. Trump’s company said the new platform is expected to launch within the first three months of 2022, but BBC noted that currently, “there’s no indication that the new company has a working platform yet. The new site is just a registration page.” Hopefully, the launch of TRUTH Social is just another LIE created by the orange menace who basically turned lying into an Olympic sport during his failed presidency. Just go away, Trump—nobody even likes you.

